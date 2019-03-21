Celebrating World Down Syndrome Day

ROANOKE, Va. - Thursday, March 21 is World Down Syndrome Day. The Down Syndrome Association of Roanoke is partnering with McAlister's Deli to raise money and awareness.

You can celebrate by wearing your favorite blue and yellow outfit along with mismatched socks.

Amanda Adams is a member of the association and her 3-year-old son Grayson has Down syndrome. She says the day is all about letting people know her son is just like everyone else.

"They can do anything and accomplish anything that we want to do. so just bringing that awareness that everyone can understand is really my goal," Adams said.

World Down Syndrome Day is always held on March 21 because people with Down syndrome have three chromosomes on the 21st pair in their DNA.

McAlister's Deli in Roanoke, Blacksburg and Lynchburg are holding a fundraiser from 5-10 p.m. Ten percent of all sales will go to Down Syndrome Association of Roanoke.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.