Center to address teen homelessness a few days from opening in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va.- - The Salvation Army's New Day Center in Roanoke is a few days away from completion.

The center is in southeast Roanoke. The place will serve as a street outreach and drop-in center for those 18 to 24 years old. There's a section to relax and play games, read a book or grab a bite to eat.

It's mainly for those who are aging out of foster care, or those at risk of homelessness and sex trafficking.

"There is a few agencies that help younger people this age but no one is doing anything as comprehensive as this. So this was the Salvation Army's response to a need that is not being met," said Capt. Monica Seiler.

The New Day Center is inviting people from the community to come out Friday, July 20, from 3 to 6 p.m. to walk through the building and see what it has to offer.



There will also be a street fair filled with family fun events.

