CEO Afira DeVries leaving United Way of Roanoke Valley

ROANOKE, Va. - After four years, United Way of Roanoke Valley President & CEO Afira DeVries is leaving the organization.

During her tenure, United Way of Roanoke Valley has invested approximately $22 million in programs, initiatives and community partner grants.

“My time in Roanoke has been a transformative period of professional growth. My life’s work is with this community and this United Way team, which has embraced change and flourished in spite of so many obstacles. I take what we’ve created with so much drive and resolve with me around the world. I will always be connected to United Way of Roanoke Valley,” said DeVries.

She's leaving United Way to become the United States director at London-based Spring Impact, working on scalable social impact projects worldwide.

DeVries’ move culminates a 22-year career in the United Way network, working with five UW offices including Roanoke, around the country.

In that time, she has helped to cultivate more than $275 million to advance United Way’s impact in the community.

This past fiscal year, 11,167 people throughout the Roanoke Valley region were helped through UWRV initiatives, collaborations and funded partnerships.

