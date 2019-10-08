Changes coming to Salem's Pumpkinfest

SALEM, Va. - Salem's annual Pumpkinfest is making a big change this year. This fall, the city will hold the 20th annual Halloween event on a Friday night instead of a Saturday.

There will be food trucks, music and beer for the grown-ups.

All the money raised from ticket sales benefits Area 8 Special Olympics.

Organizers said that every family should grab some costumes and get ready to have fun. There will also be face painting, a costume contest and a pumpkin giveaway.

"We are trying to finish up the night with a pumpkin auction so, if you haven't carved a pumpkin, you can just get one from there," said Ashley Durkin, the special events supervisor for the Salem Parks and Recreation Department.

The festival will run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25 at the Salem Farmer's Market. On Saturday, kids can trick or treat with the downtown merchants from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Main Street from Academy Street to College Avenue.

