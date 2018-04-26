Changes could be coming to Botetourt County zoning ordinance to allow livestock

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va.- - People in Botetourt could soon have certain kinds of livestock in their backyard. The Botetourt County Board of Supervisors is considering a proposal to allow people to have chickens, rabbits, ducks and other small birds.

The county said it was approached by the beekeeper association to have bees in the county and they thought this would be a good opportunity to expand their outlook.

"In agricultural districts those kind of activities are allowed. This is focusing on residential districts within the county. We've seen lots of examples of this arise in more urban environments such as Roanoke City. They have a successful program that allows chickens," said Cody Sexton, assistant to county administrator for Botetourt County.

The county is asking people to give feedback on the proposal during a community meeting May 8 at the Greenfield Education and Training Center. Turkeys, roosters and goats are not being proposed.

