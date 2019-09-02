Charges upgraded for man charged with killing 16-year-old Roanoke boy

ROANOKE, Va. - The charges against the 20-year-old man charged with murdering a 16-year-old Roanoke boy in May have been upgraded.

Demarcus Glenn is now facing four felonies, including an upgraded charge of first-degree murder.

The other three crimes Glenn is charged with are two counts of using a firearm to commit a felony and one count of attempted armed robbery.

Glenn was initially arrested for the murder of 16-year-old Tyler Polumbo on June 11 and charged with second-degree murder.

Search warrants in the investigation into the May 31 deadly shooting state that, before the shooting happened, Tyler was in contact with Glenn.

The shooting happened in the 2100 block of Denniston Avenue Southwest, just a few blocks from Grandin Village.

Glenn's two-day jury trial is scheduled to begin on Oct. 15.

