ROANOKE, Va. - A Floyd County winery will soon set up shop in the Star City.

Chateau Morrisette is opening a tasting room in downtown Roanoke.

It will have a corner building on Salem Avenue, across the street from the Taubman Museum.

The location will serve as a tasting room.

A spokesman said it's expected to open in August.

