Check fire alarms ahead of changing your clocks this Sunday

ROANOKE, Va.- - We will lose an hour of sleep when we push our clocks forward this weekend.

Roanoke City Fire and EMS says daylight saving time is a good reminder for you to change and check the fire alarms inside your home. This includes carbon monoxide detectors.



Firefighters recommend doing this every spring and fall when you change your clocks.

"Folks should be testing the smoke alarms at least every month. Just push the button and make sure that it works. Whenever we change our clocks, make sure we change our batteries," said David Guynn, Roanoke city fire marshal.

Contact your local fire department if you need a detector or a battery. DST begins at 2 a.m. Sunday.



