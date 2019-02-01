Chicken wing craze hits Roanoke restaurant before Super Bowl

ROANOKE, Va. - The biggest football weekend of the year is also a popular time to get chicken wings.

Roanoke's Allsports Cafe says business has picked up tremendously ahead of Super Bowl weekend, which is its busiest time of year by far.

"It's bedlam," said Leah St. Clair, a server at Allsports Cafe. "Everybody wants wings and everybody wants to come watch football."

"The Saturday before the Super Bowl last year, the phone rang all day," added server Kaitlyn Piscioneri. "I think I heard it in my sleep that night."

The National Chicken Council estimates more than 1.38 billion wings will be eaten nationwide during the NFL championship weekend. Allsports expects a similar spike in sales.

"I would not be surprised if we did somewhere around 5 (thousand), 6 (thousand), 10,000 wings," said St. Clair.

"We'll actually have people call the day of and want to get 100 wings," added Piscioneri. "You have to turn them away because we have a book full of preorders."

The restaurant says it has already taken orders for more than a thousand wings in advance of the Super Bowl.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.