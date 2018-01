ROANOKE, Va. - A child pornography investigation is ongoing in Roanoke.

While police were serving a warrant on King George Avenue on Monday afternoon, officers encountered a suspect suffering from an apparently self-inflicted stab wound.

Police say the suspect was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No charges have been filed, but the investigation is ongoing.

