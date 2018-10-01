Child still in critical condition, mother seriously injured after Friday Roanoke County crash

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - A child is still in critical condition as of Monday night and his mother is in a tremendous amount of pain after a violent car crash Friday, according to family members.

Sarah Deemer, 26, and two of her children, 4-year-old Dakota and 16-month-old Caleb, are receiving treatment at Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

A large truck ran a red light and hit the Jeep they were in as they pulled out of the Bonsack Kroger onto Route 460 Friday, police said Monday. The impact pinned the Jeep against another car.

As he sat in traffic Friday afternoon, Eric Deemer, the father of the two children, didn’t know that a crash involving his wife and children was the cause of the backup.

He said he found out on Facebook when he saw a picture of their Jeep. 10 News asked him what was going through his head when he saw the pictures.

“Shock. It felt like a bad dream,” he said. “It’s been rough. It’s been hard.”

Dakota, the 4-year-old child, is still in critical condition. He spoke for the first time Monday, three days after a crash that caused him to have surgery to repair his skull.

His mother, Sarah Deemer, doesn’t remember the crash and has been confused since. She has extensive injuries including a fractured bone in her neck, fractured ribs, a hole in her lung and a broken pelvis.

Eric Deemer is relieved his family is alive but extremely worried about their condition.

“I just want to see my boy smile again,” he said. “I just can’t wait until he wakes up and sees me, and that I’m there for him.”

His mother, Michele, said it’s been heartbreaking to see them with these injuries.

“It’s been hell. Everybody has just been knocked to their knees. We’re all in a state of shock, especially Eric,” she said.

She said emergency crews had to use the jaws of life to get the family members out. She’s thankful for the efforts of the first responders and hospital staff.

“It’s a miracle that they’re alive. It’s an absolute gift,” she said.

The other child, 16-month-old Caleb, is still recovering in the hospital. Family members said both children were in the back seat and their mother makes sure they wear their seat belts.

The family members said they’re thankful for the hundreds of messages they’ve gotten from members of the community. There’s a GoFundMe page set up to raise money for medical costs.

Police said Monday that the truck’s driver, 57-year-old Brian Moore of Roanoke, didn’t have a commercial license and faces charges, including reckless driving.

Roanoke County police said the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. Friday at Challenger Avenue and Valley Gateway Boulevard. They clarified that weather was not a factor in the crash after saying weather was a cause in a release sent Friday.

