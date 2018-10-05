CHIP Fall Festival made for fun-filled day for local families

ROANOKE, Va. - It was a fun-filled day for both children and adults at the Child Health Investment partnership of Roanoke Valley Fall Festival, which also serves as a fundraiser for low-income families.

In addition to activities, crafts and a visit from the tooth fairy, about a dozen representatives from local agencies, including Big Brothers Big Sisters, Boys & Girls Club and Girl Scouts were on hand to talk to families about the many resources available to them.

The fall festival also offered free dental screenings for both kids and adults.

