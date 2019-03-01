CHIP has new van to provide reliable transportation to appointments

ROANOKE, Va. - Child Health Investment Partnership has a new van to provide reliable transportation.

The Community Foundation of Western Virginia donated the new van to CHIP of Roanoke Valley. CHIP connects families to critical health and community resources in the area. This van helps to get children and pregnant mothers enrolled in the program to and from appointments.

"That could range from a a prescheduled well baby visit to a specialist visit. Or if a child has asthma and needs to go see their pulmonologist or if mom had a baby and needs to go to her doctor for a followup. That's a critical need," Autumn Lavering, director of development.

CHIP made 375 transports in 2018.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.