Chipotle opens close to Valley View Mall

ROANOKE, Va.- - There is exciting news for burrito lovers as the Star City's second Chipotle location is now open for business.

A small crowd waited patiently to be the first inside the Mexican grill Tuesday for its grand opening. The fast casual chain's new home is near Target and Best Buy on Valley View Boulevard.

Customers say they're happy to have another location. The other Chipotle is in the Towers shopping center.

"I'm looking forward to being part of this community. We were really big on that side of town. Did a lot of schools, everything over there. I'm just looking to carry that over here," said Amanda Odell, general manager.

"I saw it on the NewsChannel 10 app and just decided since I didn't have to work today I would come out and be part of the grand opening," said Marcus Huffman, customer.

The first 50 customers got a free Chipotle T-shirt.

