Choo, choo! Train lovers celebrate the 611's birthday

ROANOKE, Va. - Train lovers of all ages can celebrate the birthday of the beloved 611 steam locomotive in Roanoke on Wednesday.

Wednesday marks the 69th anniversary of the delivery date of the 611, one of fourteen Class ‘J’ passenger locomotives built for the Norfolk & Western Railway between 1941 and 1950 and the last one in existence today.

The Queen of Steam is back at the Virginia Museum of Transportation, which has a special event for the occasion.

Local historian Ken Miller will give a short presentation of the 611's history at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

You can also check out the documentary, "611: American Icon," which includes exclusive footage of the restoration and captures the locomotive running under steam for the first time in 20 years.

The event is going on from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and admission prices range from $6 to $10. Children under three can get in for free.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.