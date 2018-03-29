Chris Perkins returning to law enforcement as chief of security for Roanoke City Schools

ROANOKE, Va.- - The newly hired chief of security for Roanoke City Schools spoke to 10 News Thursday about his plans for the district.

Perkins will start by evaluating each school building, looking at new security features, training staff members and reviewing all policies and procedures already in place.

He returns to law enforcement after retiring as police chief in 2016 with 24 years of experience.

"We really start discussing this in November, what would this look like and what can we do to enhance this. And the tragedy that occurred in February 2017. This was a discussion way before that," Perkins said.

Perkins will officially start May 1.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.