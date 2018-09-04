Christian artist Chris Tomlin coming to Roanoke this December

Recording artist Chris Tomlin performs onstage at the 3rd Annual KLOVE Fan Awards at the Grand Ole Opry House on May 31, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for KLOVE)

ROANOKE, Va. - Worship leader Chris Tomlin is performing at the Berglund Center this December.

Tickets for his Dec. 14 concert go on sale Wednesday, Sept. 12, at 10 a.m.

Tomlin has sold more than 8 million albums and 11.3 million digital tracks.

The Grammy Award-winner’s list of music awards include an American Music Award, three Billboard

Music Awards, 21 Dove Awards, a BMI Songwriter of the Year Award and more.

The show is set to begin at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets prices start at $28 and will be available at HomeTownBankTix.com, the venue Box Office and by phone at 1-877-HTB-TIXNow.

Tomlin’s concert tours have sold out venues in major cities, including New York City’s Madison Square Garden, The Forum in Los Angeles, Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena and Red Rocks in Denver, among others.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.