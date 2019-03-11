Chris's Coffee & Custard in SE Roanoke makes progress

ROANOKE, Va.- - A place to help provide a future for those with special needs is becoming a reality.

WSLS 10 first told you about Chris's Coffee & Custard last year. We went to the location Monday on 9th Street in southeast Roanoke where construction is happening. Soon walls will be going up, then a new roof and a patio.

Chris's Coffee & Custard creates job opportunities for those with special needs and those who are aging out of school.

"I also wanted a job site where they will be able to have a high level of work and be able to go from training company to a job. And have a high success rate of employment," said Beth Woodrum.

"Free hugs and get some custard," said Chris Woodrum, her son.

Things are moving fast and the place is expected to open sometime in June.



