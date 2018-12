ROANOKE, Va. - It's official: The WSLS building in downtown Roanoke is sold.

First Baptist Church is buying the 20,000 sq. ft. Church Avenue property for $1.2 million. Two parking lots are included in the sale.

The plan is for WSLS to move into a property on 5th Street in about five months. That space is close to the Berglund Center.

The church expressed interest immediately after the building was listed.

