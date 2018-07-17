Citing weather and change of hours, Salem Fair sees drop in attendance

SALEM, Va. - The Salem Fair has released its number from this year's festivities.

Officials say more than 300,000 visitors made their way to the fair this year. It's a large number but attendance was actually down by about 8 percent.

Salem Fair Manager Carey Harveycutter points to closing on the first Friday night due to rain, and closing an hour early each night, as possible reasons for the drop.

According to the Salem Police Department, criminal incidents at the fair were down this year.

The fair did benefit several local nonprofits during its run. Seven-thousand pounds of food were donated to a local food pantry and several hundred pounds of pet food went to the Salem Animal Shelter.



