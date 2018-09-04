City Council discusses the current state and new objectives in place for the Greenway

ROANOKE, Va. - The 500-mile system of pathways stretches through the Roanoke Valley and includes trails for pedestrians and cyclists.

It has constantly expanded since its start in the 1990's and City Council wants the growth to continue. Council members say they need the public's input to steer the greenways into the future.

“Segments under consideration include portions that will connect to Carvins Cove, to other parts of the city into Roanoke County, and Salem. So that we have a pretty extensive greenway,” said Joe Cobb, Vice Mayor.

Council is encouraging residents to attend the next meeting to hear more about the greenway and how they can help it evolve for years to come.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.