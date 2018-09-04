City Council hears proposals on possible transportation-related projects

ROANOKE, Va. - Four transportation projects that would impact the area are being submitted to receive funding through Virginia Department of Transportation Smart Scale program.

The four projects include improvements to Orange Ave. and 13th Street S.E. The city also wants to improve traffic flow from Aviation Drive to the Valley View area.

The projects are estimated to cost $20 million in total, with a goal to deal with capacity issues, traffic operations issues and provide additional pedestrian accommodations.

"Us, along with a lot of localities have tried to do is, that we have noticed there is a tremendous benefit in providing better pedestrian and bicycle accommodations as well as transit accommodations. If we can design and build a street that’s safe for pedestrians and transit users it will be safe for vehicular users,” said Mark Jamison, transportation division manager for Roanoke City.

Smart-Scale determines if a project is the best way for the commonwealth to use limited tax funds. A decision is expected sometime in January.



