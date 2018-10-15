City Council remembers late Rev. Dr. Charles Fuller

ROANOKE, Va.- - The Roanoke City Council took time during its meeting Monday to recognize a well-known Roanoke pastor.

A resolution was passed memorializing the late Rev. Dr. Charles Fuller who served as the pastor of First Baptist Church in Roanoke for nearly 40 years before retiring in 1999.

Fuller died in July.

He ministered through radio and television sermons almost every day, 60 seconds at a time, with his "God's Minute."

Councilman John Garland expressed planning a formal presentation of the resolution to family members of Fuller at a later time.



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.