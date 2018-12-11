City crews 90 percent finished with clearing streets

ROANOKE, Va.- - City crews have been working around the clock making sure the streets are safe for drivers in Roanoke. As of Tuesday afternoon, about 90 percent of streets are passable.

Crews have been spending the day going back to a lot of the dead-end streets they were not able to get to Monday. They're also pleased with being able to get to some of the steepest streets in the city.

Workers have been putting in a lot of hours, starting around 5 a.m. Sunday, clearing out as much snow as possible. Bob Bengtson, the director of Public Works, said the hard work is starting to wind down.

"The 24-hour shifts are ongoing. The current shift ends at 7 p.m. tonight. We'll reaccess where we are. We may not need to pull in a full shift tonight. It may be partial shift," said Bengtson.

But there's still a concern about black ice on the streets, although Public Works believes the sunshine on Monday really helped to dry out a lot of the pavement.

