City of Roanoke backs down on eminent domain for missing Roanoke River Greenway link

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke leaders are pressing pause on one of the final pieces of the Roanoke River Greenway puzzle.

On Monday, council voted to stop pursuing eminent domain for portions of land owned by Walker Foundry. The land is adjacent to where the greenway breaks up at Bridge Street.

The city has always planned to link the greenway together. City Manager Bob Cowell said Walker Foundry has not changed its mind on giving up the land, and the city is not giving up getting it either, but rather reprioritizing other needs on the greenway for the time being.

