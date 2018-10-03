City of Roanoke supports legislative request to ban plastic bags

ROANOKE, Va. - The city of Roanoke continues its support for banning certain Styrofoam and plastic bags in parts of Virginia.

The recommendation is included in the city's legislative agenda up for approval Thursday. Once approved, the packet including other priority requests of the General Assembly and recommendations will go to Richmond. Because Virginia is a Dillon Rule state, the General Assembly must give local jurisdictions explicit permission to enact laws.

The city supported this failing effort in 2017 and 2018, but hopes it gets approved this year. If passed, each locality would still have to make their own laws on the local level. Public pressure has been mounting against plastic bags and earlier this year Kroger announced it would be phasing them out on its own,

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.