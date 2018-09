ROANOKE, Va. - The city of Roanoke is urging anyone who lives within the floodplain of Roanoke Valley to evacuate ahead of anticipated heavy rain and flooding.

For those who don’t have anywhere to go, the city recommends going to the American Red Cross shelter at Berglund Special Events Center. For shelter information, visit https://www.redcross.org/get-help/disaster-relief-and-recovery-services/find-an-open-shelter.html.

