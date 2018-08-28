City of Salem collecting delinquent taxes to help pay for capital improvements

SALEM, Va. - Salem is making a push to collect unpaid taxes for a purpose.

For the past couple years, the city of Salem has been cracking down on delinquent taxes -- money now helping pay for capital improvements like new fire trucks.

The Salem Fire Department's newest engine has all the bells and whistles, replacing a truck that was in service for 24 years.

"It helps our firefighters do their job safer and much faster and it ultimately provides for a higher degree of life safety," said Matt Rickman, deputy chief of the Salem Fire Department.

The shiny, new lifesaver carries a hefty price tag -- close to $600,000. The fire engine found its new home with funds from delinquent tax collections.

"It's incredibly important that everybody pay their fair share and contribute to the operations of the city and the community itself," said Kevin Boggess, Salem city manager.

A couple years ago, the city was looking at sources of revenue and found plenty of delinquent taxes that could be collected.

"We created a team to begin to identify and tackle the folks who were the most delinquent in the highest dollar amounts then we just bit off chunks at a time trying to collect those past due taxes," said Boggess.

And the team, with the help of local law enforcement, searched everywhere.

"When we look at the delinquent taxes, it does kind of cross the board. It could be meals tax, lodging tax, property tax," said Boggess.

To date, Salem has made about $1.5 million in delinquent collections, with that money going to the new engine, a ladder truck in 2016 and other smaller capital improvements.

While the city's effort to collect delinquent taxes started a couple years ago, officials say they are still working to keep that going into the future.



