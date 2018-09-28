Roanoke wants to hear your thoughts on the city's direction over the next 20 years

ROANOKE, Va. - The City of Roanoke is getting a lot of input from the community since it began the process of updating its comprehensive plan for the city.

Wayne Leftwich, senior city planner of the City of Roanoke, said they've been getting a lot of input from people at several public meetings.

More than 1,000 people have taken the survey online.

Leftwich said there's still time if you want to share your input on the plan for Roanoke.

“So what we're asking people is how they want the city to change and grow over the next 20 years. We're doing this effort in part to update our comprehensive plan. As we think about the things we want to have happen in the city this is when we start to have those discussions,” Leftwich said.

You can take the survey until the end of the month at PlanRoanoke.org.

