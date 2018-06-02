City Ruck Tour to support police and military coming to Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. - The City Ruck Tour to support police and military communities is coming to Roanoke.

Marchers wear rucksacks while running around town during the program. Roanoke is one of about 60 cities hosting tours across the country.

The event is scheduled to take place June 9.

They'll run through the streets and up to the star to get at least 10 miles in. They do it to raise money and support for Operation Enduring Warrior.

"There are a lot of people that want to show their support but they don't know how," Roanoke Ruck Lead for the City Ruck Tour Jesse Dibble said. "And when we do events like this, when we try and become community-based. We get everyone together we try to draw people out of their homes, out of their businesses, anyone that wants to donate and donate their time, really, to show their support for our law enforcement, show support for our veterans."

So far, about 20 people have signed up. They're looking to recruit 50 total.

