City welcoming new businesses after Humm Kombucha plan falls through

ROANOKE, Va.- - A maker of fermented tea drinks won't be building here in the star city according to city leaders.

News of the canceled plans came to light during Monday's Roanoke City Council meeting. The Oregon based-company, Humm Kombucha announced in 2017 that is was opening its east coast headquarters in Roanoke.

A total of $10 million was to be invested in a 100,000-square-foot facility on 12 acres in the Roanoke Centre for Industry & Technology.

"We didn't lose anything. We've gotten our money and the property back so we are open for business. We are going to go forward and invite another company. We're open for business," Mayor Sherman Lea said.

Humm Kombucha had expected to bring 50 new jobs to the area.



.

News of the canceled plans came to light during Monday's Roanoke City Council meeting. The Oregon based company, Humm Kombucha announced in 2017 that is was opening its east coast headquarters in Roanoke.

A total of $10-million was to be invested in a 100,000-square-foot facility on 12 acres in the Roanoke Centre for Industry & Technology.

"We didn't lose anything. We've gotten our money and the property back so we are open for business. We are going to go forward and invite another company. We're open for business, said Mayor Sherman Lea.

Humm Kombucha had expected to bring 50 new jobs to the area.



Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.