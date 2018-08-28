City working to educate property owners, tenants on solid waste rules

ROANOKE, Va. - The city of Roanoke is sending out letters and working to get informational brochures in as many residents' hands as possible in an effort to keep the city clean.

This latest push from the city's solid waste division is focused on property owners and their tenants, so they understand how the city works to keep the area clean.

"Roanoke has shifted from being homeownership to rentals, and therefore you have turnover in rentals that we have to keep working to educate," said Jeffrey Powell, the city's solid waste manager.

In the past two weeks, the city has mailed more than 8,000 letters to property owners asking them to be a part of efforts to educate tenants about solid waste requirements, so everyone can be a good neighbor.

"Moving from an apartment into a house, you may not be aware of all of the things that go on in a house," Powell said about residents who transition into renting houses in the city.

This is a part of a bigger effort from the solid waste division to address trash and clutter in the city. 10 News told you in May about efforts to address illegal dumping in Roanoke. The city also held its first "Clean Sweep" in July to clean up the Melrose-Loudon and Melrose-Rugby areas.

"That's what we hope to do: educate and get everyone working together," Powell said. "I think it's more of understanding and information and education. We do enforce as well."

Powell said they can fine property owners if their tenants don't follow the rules.

"The tenant gets notice, but the landlord gets the bill," Powell said.

He said they want this initiative to encourage everyone to be a good neighbor.

"Hopefully what's next is a change in behavior," Powell said. "That's what we're hoping for."

