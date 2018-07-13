Clean Sweeps hits streets of Melrose Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. - On Saturday, the streets of Melrose will be getting some love.

“I was the first black to move into this neighborhood and there was a Eureka Park, but not a center there,” said resident Ethel Holland.

Holland said a lot has changed in the 60 years since she moved to the Melrose area, but she is glad to see the city investing in her community.

"It's nice to know that they care about our neighborhood and what's going on and that they would like to see it kept clean and livable," said Holland.

The first Clean Sweep neighborhood cleanup in the city's Melrose neighborhoods takes place Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. A creative new feature will make its debut.

"We have clear bags for recycling. We are picking up those single-use plastic bottles and they are going inside the clear bag for a new exciting art project," said Mary Ann Brenchick, the executive director of Clean Valley Council.

Roanoke's Solid Waste Management Division asks neighbors to place unwanted items on the curb before 7 a.m. Saturday, to be picked up for free. Volunteers will meet at Eureka Park and be given supplies.

"This is the first for the city to have such a large area cleanup and such a large commitment of resources," said Jeffrey Powell, solid waste manager for the city of Roanoke.

The city's goal is to have close to 100 volunteers to fill 400 trash bags. It is still in great need of volunteers for the big day.

"It's part of where we live and we should want things to be attractive, nice and clean," said Holland.

To find out how you can sign up and see a full list of approved items that you can put out, click here.

