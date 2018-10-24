Cleanup efforts continue in Roanoke parks after flooding

ROANOKE, Va. - Crews are still working to clean up parks in the Star City after Tropical Storm Michael brought flash flooding to the area almost two weeks ago.

Many playgrounds and recreation areas, like tennis courts, are still closed. A lot of those areas are still coated in thick mud, and the mulch is washed out at the playgrounds.

The city will have to contract out some of the work, like pavement repairs.

"It’ll take several weeks for our part, the things that we're doing, and then the contract part may take a little longer. Asphalt, it's getting kind of cold in the weather, so it may be spring before all that can be repaired just because of the weather," Roanoke park management coordinator Michelle Phoenix said.

City crews focused on cleaning up the greenways first. Those paths are all back open.

The low-water bridge in Wasena reopened to traffic this week.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.