Clint Black, Trace Adkins, Terri Clark coming to Salem

SALEM, Va. - Country music stars Clint Black and Trace Adkins are coming to Salem soon, along with their special guest, Terri Clark.

The Hits.Hats.History tour will make a stop at the Salem Civic Center on Friday, June 7. Adkins last played there in 2017, and it's been 12 years since Black came to Salem for the Star-B-Q concert at the downtown farmers market.

Black is perhaps best known for his hit "Killin' Time," and Trace Adkins had a big hit with "Honky Tonk Badonkadonk." Clark is well-known for "Better Things to Do."

Tickets are $39.50, $59.50, $69.50 and $124.50 and preferred parking is $5. Tickets will go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. You can buy them online through Ticketmaster, by calling 800-745-3000, or by visiting the box office during business hours.

