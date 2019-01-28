Closing your door at night could save your life

It may sound like a simple thing, but closing your bedroom door at night could save your life.

Fire safety experts say that sleeping with your door shut can make a dramatic difference in the event of a fire. A closed door can help keep smoke and heat out of the room and can stop the fire from spreading further.

The UL Firefighter Research Institute demonstrated this concept in a video that's being shared by fire departments all over the country.

Because of synthetic materials, furniture and construction, fires spread faster than they did in the past. According to closeyourdoor.org, 40 years ago, you would have had an average of 17 minutes to escape a house fire. Today, you have about three.

Click here for more information and to download worksheets to help explain fire safety to children.