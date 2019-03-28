Color Roanoke Valley's popular spots like McAfee Knob, Floyd Country Store

ROANOKE, Va. - There's a new coloring book featuring many local landmarks. It's called Coloring Virginia's Blue Ridge.

The Lions Club wants to bring more people to the area, help kids learn about things to do and also make some money for the community.

Andre Peery

You can color McAfee Knob, the downtown Roanoke dog fountain and the Floyd Country Store.

The book is $10 and the money goes to the Roanoke Valley Breakfast Lions Club to help the many charities they support.

Andre Peery

To buy one contact Andre Peery at 540-521-9530 or email Apeerystar@gmail.com

