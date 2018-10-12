Comedian Aziz Ansari set to perform in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. - Comedian Aziz Ansari is coming to Roanoke.

Ansari will perform his stand-up routine at the Berglund Performing Arts Theatre on Saturday, November 17. The show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Ansari is known not only for his stand-up, but also for his Netflix show "Master of None," the hit shows "Community" and "Parks and Recreation," and movie roles.

Tickets are $59 and $79. Parking is $5.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. You can click here to buy tickets, or if you want to skip the convenience fee, visit the box office during business hours.

