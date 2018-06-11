Comedian Tracy Morgan to perform in Roanoke

1968: Comedian and actor Tracy Morgan, best known for "Saturday Night Live" and the sitcom "30 Rock," is born in The Bronx, New York.

ROANOKE, Va. - Comedian and actor Tracy Morgan is set to perform in Roanoke for the first time this fall.

Morgan is bringing his standup to the Berglund Performing Art Theatre on Friday, October 19. The show is scheduled to start at 8 p.m.

Morgan starred in "30 Rock" for years and is now the star of the show "The Last O.G." Over the years, he has been a part of Saturday Night Live and several movies. He also starred in his own series, "The Tracy Morgan Show."

Tickets are $51, $71, and $101. For $152, you can get a VIP ticket that includes a front row seat and a meet and greet with Morgan.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. You can find them online, or bypass the convenience fee by going through the box office. You can also call 1-877-HTB-TIXNow.

