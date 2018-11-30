Commercial space gets new lease on life in Northwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke civic leaders are celebrating the opening of a brand new community space.

601 Inc. is a new commercial space in the Gilmer neighborhood, A number of people were on hand today for a ribbon cutting ceremony officially opening the space.

Developer and city council member John Garland renovated the historic building on 11th Street. It's home to a number of organizations including the Humble Hive which is a business incubator, the Advancement Foundation and the Intercity Athletic Association.

All share a similar goal of giving back and revitalizing the community which they serve.

