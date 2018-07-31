Commonwealth seeks input for future of energy in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. - You are helping guide the future of energy in Virginia.

On Monday night, people gathered at the Roanoke Higher Education Center to give feedback on the 2018 Virginia Energy Plan.

The strategic vision for the next 10 years covers how we use it, make it and how it gets to us.

State officials are taking your opinions to build and submit a plan to the governor and the General Assembly. The meeting was one of a handful hosted around the state.

