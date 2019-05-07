Commonwealth Transportation Board hold public meeting in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va.- - Your ideas and opinions matter to the Commonwealth Transportation Board. The CTB visited Roanoke Tuesday for input on transportation projects and initiatives across the state.

Several people from the area spoke at the meeting held at Holiday Inn-Tanglewood Mall to urge officials to fund road projects in their area.

People also had the opportunity to learn and share feedback about the Virginia Department of Transportation smart-scale project program. Smart Scale directs limited funding to the most critical transportation needs in our area. Projects are decided by factors such as safety, congestion reduction and accessibility.

"Hearing from the public about what they believe the priority should be actually allows the commonwealth transportation board and their representative here to modify the recommendations and to try to present a full package that they community believes are the right decisions," said Shannon Valentine, sec. of transportation.

Some of those smart scale projects recommended include funding for Orange Avenue part of Route 460 and Williamson Road sidewalk improvements in the county.

The Draft FY 2020-2025 SYIP identifies projects proposed for inclusion in the final program, which will be approved at the CTB's June meeting.

Comments can be accepted via email or mail by May 27, 2019, to:

· For roads and highways: Six-YearProgram@VDOT.Virginia.gov or Infrastructure Investment Director, Virginia Department of Transportation, 1401 East Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23219.

· For transit and rail: DRPTPR@drpt.virginia.gov or Public Information Office, Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation, 600 East Main Street, Suite 2102, Richmond, VA 23219.

For additional information about the CTB.





Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.