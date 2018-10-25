Community answers Roanoke pound's plea for help

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke's pound asked for help, and you answered the call.

The Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection announced that the shelter would have to start euthanizing dogs Wednesday if the community did not help foster animals or adopt them.

By law, RCACP has to house strays from Roanoke City, Roanoke County, Botetourt County and Vinton. The kennels were over capacity, so there was no room for new intakes.

After getting the word out, community members came in and adopted 30 dogs and two cats on Wednesday.

RCACP also says they had fosters waiting for the doors to open Wednesday morning.

A post on the shelter's Facebook page read, "Thank you, Roanoke Valley, and [a] huge thank you to our dedicated staff and volunteers who worked tirelessly today to make this happen!"

If you're looking for a new furry friend, there are still animals waiting to be adopted.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.