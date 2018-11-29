CommUNITY Church in Salem accepting bike donations for hurricane victims

SALEM, Va. - A Salem church is asking for your help to give Christmas presents to hurricane victims.

CommUNITY Church started Wheels for Hope last year when it donated 1,000 bikes to children in Houston. This year, the church is collecting 320 bikes for students at J.T. Barber Elementary School in New Bern, North Carolina -- an area hit hard by Hurricane Florence.

The church is asking for monetary and bike donations until Dec.16 when members will travel to North Carolina to hand out the gifts.

"The parents are focused on rebuilding so Christmas is probably not a big deal on the radar with a lot of presents. This is a great thing that we can do as a community to reach out and tell the community that you're not alone," said Thomas McCracken, senior pastor at CommUNITY Church.

