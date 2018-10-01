Community group consulting attorneys following TAP decision to take Dumas Center off market

ROANOKE, Va. - An historic building in downtown Roanoke is no longer up for sale.

Representatives for Total Action for Progress, or TAP, which owns the Dumas Center, announced this weekend they’re taking the property off the market.

The nonprofit put the building up for sale last summer. That's when the Dumas Hotel Legacy Group started fighting for it. Group leaders wanted to return the Dumas to its historic roots, as it was once the center of the African-American community.

Less than two months ago, they told 10 News they had finally signed a contract to purchase it.

TAP's vice president of real estate development said they had confidential contracts with a few groups, but a contract doesn't mean the deal is done.

"We look at making sure that everything is met and unfortunately, those terms and conditions weren't able to be met," Angela Penn said.

10 News contacted Dumas Hotel Legacy Group leaders Monday. They said they're consulting attorneys to figure out their next steps.

For now, TAP will continue owning and operating the Dumas.

"We hope that the building, that we can continue to maintain it in the legacy that the community would want. This is a building that's dear to the community and very near and very historic in its presence there in the Henry Street community," Penn said.

