Community group says efforts to buy Dumas Hotel continue

ROANOKE, Va. - A community group's efforts to buy a historic building in downtown Roanoke continue to move forward.

Dumas Hotel Legacy Inc. says it has secured $837,000 in financial commitments to buy the historic Dumas Hotel.

Last year, the group started court proceedings against Total Action for Progress, after TAP terminated a sale agreement for the building. TAP currently owns the hotel.

"We are still working out the details with TAP," said Martin Jeffrey, a board member for Dumas Hotel Legacy Inc. "We still know that there is an opportunity for a win-win available, and we sent a letter to TAP laying out three ways we thought we can get that win-win, and so we're working through the details."

The Legacy group held a community meeting and update on the project on Tuesday at St. Paul United Methodist Church in Roanoke.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.