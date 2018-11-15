Construction of new Fallon Park Elementary School takes shape

ROANOKE, Va. - Construction of the new Fallon Park Elementary is taking shape.

As part of phase 1, crews have installed drywall.

Now, they're painting the classrooms.

Dr. Dan Lyons, deputy superintendent of Roanoke City Public Schools, said the facility will provide a clinic.

“Students can receive medical care as well as people in the community,” Lyons said.

The new academic building, which is being built behind the current one, will house 26 classrooms.

While phase 1 is scheduled to be completed by spring break, crews have started phase 2, which includes a new cafeteria, offices and a two-story wing with more classrooms.

“My hope is that it turns out the way it was designed and will provide a facility that will last for many years to come,” Lyons said.

Lyons expects students to begin moving in during the spring semester.

