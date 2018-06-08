Construction rumbles along on Roanoke's Franklin Road Bridge, project on schedule

ROANOKE, Va. - The construction continues on the Franklin Road Bridge in the city of Roanoke. It needed to be replaced because it was structurally deficient, that didn't mean it was unsafe, just that it was ready for an upgrade.

The project is still on schedule to finish January 2019. There are two remaining spans of steel to go across the bridge in the next few weeks and then other work will begin. The city, like everyone else, is ready for this one to be complete.

There's a flurry of activity on the job site and every scoop of dirt counts. The $10.6 million project has been a major checkmark on the city's list for some time now.

"It's the largest project in the engineering department right now to manage," project manager Matthew Janas said.

The old Franklin Road Bridge started coming down in January 2017 for a new bridge to go up in the exact same spot. It's a complex project with a lot of moving parts, a lot, in part, because it spans ABOUT 10 tracks and trains must keep on. The city is in constant contact with the railroad, and the job site superintendent makes a call every morning to the railroad to clear movement and work.

"Coordinating that effort every morning to get the trains split to give us access to be able to work on the girders in the specific span we need is a challenge," Janas said. "Norfolk Southern has been great to work with."

The project is 75% complete and has been mostly smooth, with minor, expected challenges.

"Some of the substructure of work involved karst topography which means there is voided parts of the limestone but nothing that we couldn't work around," Roanoke City Engineer Luke Pugh said.

Even with that, the project is still on schedule. But it certainly is a long one. Just ask down the street at George's Flowers. They're one of the busiest florists in the region and patience has been en vogue in their shop. While walk-in business hasn't been affected, deliveries most certainly have. Bringing flowers straight to you accounts for about 80% of business and the staff is excited to be able to drive the bridge once again.

"It's a little more than a minor inconvenience," George's Flowers President George Clements said. "We have a lot of clientele in the downtown area, we make a lot of deliveries, and we make a lot of deliveries between our shop and downtown, so now we take different routes and those routes take longer."

Work has been happening has the job site since day one, but after the bridge came down you didn't see a lot of the action. That is changing, and visually there will be a lot more to see soon. The finish line for this project is in sight.

"(We have to) pour the concrete deck over the girders, install the sidewalks and then install the parapets and that will pretty much take us right to January," Pugh said.

The Franklin Road off-ramp from U.S. 220 will reopen in July. The Wasena Bridge is up next for demolition as it needs to be completely replaced as well. The city is looking at a timeline of the next few years for that one.

