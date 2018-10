ROANOKE, Va. - You may see delays on Williamson Road this week.

Construction will start Tuesday morning between Thurston Avenue and Wayne Street, and between Sycamore Avenue and Wayne Street, near Maaco. One southbound lane of Williamson Road will be closed in those areas as workers install curbs.

Workers will be out there from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

