Cool job alert: Explore Park needs ropes course guides

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Do you know anyone looking for a job? Roanoke County wants to hire dozens of aerial adventure guides for Explore Park's new ropes course.

The Treetop Quest attraction is set to open this summer. The guides will help people navigate ziplines, cargo nets, tightropes, and other obstacles.

These are part-time positions that pay $12 to $14 per hour. You don't need previous experience with challenge courses.

The course will be open daily from July 1 to August 12, and on weekends only in the fall.

To apply, click here.

